Any northern politician who says he wants to be president doesn’t want Nigeria to survive —Dr Ezeife

Chukwuemeka Ezeife, a former governor of Anambra State, has stated that any northern politician who says he wants to be president doesn’t want Nigeria to survive.

Dr. Ezeife stated that the southern region will produce the next president of Nigeria, however, while Yorubas have previously controlled Nigeria, an Igbo man has not, making Peter Obi more eligible than Asiwaju Tinubu.

He also said that Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, and Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, are the only front-runners for the 2023 presidential election who are qualified.

Dr. Ezeife continued by saying that the PDP and APC are bullion van politics and that Nigerians are sick of them.

Speaking further on PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and NNPP presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso, Dr. Ezeife revealed that it’s not the turn of the north to rule because the incumbent president is a Northerner.

In his words, “Today, any northern politician who says he wants to be president doesn’t want Nigeria to survive. When you embrace injustice and shun inclusiveness, you don’t want Nigeria to survive. Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso are from the North while Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu are from the South”.

Content created and supplied by: MichaelNews1

News )

