Any Ijaw Man Holding Jonathan’s 2015 Loss Against Atiku is unfair -PDP Leader, Evarada Abednego

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A chieftain of Atiku’s PCC in Bayelsa state, Evarada Abednego, has reacted to agitations against the PDP presidential candidate in his state over his role in the 2015 election. Speaking on AIT , Evarada said Atiku has promised restructuring to the Ijaw people and a significant level of resource control.

During the interview, one of the viewers questioned Atiku’s role in Goodluck Jonathan’s reelection bid in 2015 while stating that he expected Atiku’s apology to the Ijaw people during PDP’s Bayelsa rally.

In response to the topic, Evarada said, “Among the states in the Niger Delta area, Bayelsa State has greatly benefited from the political romance with the North.” I wonder who would have believed that a small state like ours would produce a vice president and then move on to produce the president. It is unfair for any Ijaw man to hold a grudge against Atiku over Jonathan’s loss.

He continued, “Jonathan is not wearing a long face about losing an election.” Instead, he says democracy is at work. I know the young man who raised the topic, and I understand his emotions. Jonathan’s home is near my hometown, and we hold him in high regard.

You can watch the interview here. (39:00 minute)

Adegori22 (

)