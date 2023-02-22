This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Any Full Blooded Igbo Will Know Why This Election Is Critical For Ndi-Igbo – Group to Igbo youth

The Igbo Restoration Group, an advocacy and socio-political group in the Southeast, has urged young people not to resort to violence in the upcoming elections, and the 2023 presidency is a divinely-powered plan to redeem Igbo from its lost glory. I added that it is. State of Nigeria. The group was signed by the group’s coordinator, Dr. Emmanuel Obiano, and made available to Awka journalists.

Obiano said Ndigbo would restore dignity and equality in public discourse if elections were held in a free and fair manner. According to him, in his statement he said: .

“This is God’s plan to save Ndi-Igbo from its lost glory and restore dignity and equality in Nigeria’s national affairs. “All registered Igbo voters anywhere in Nigeria are being asked to make the necessary sacrifices to vote in the most important places in the presidential election. please do so.

“We appeal for serenity in the Southeast so that voters can join in unison. We appeal to all wounded youth who are threatening violence and insecurity to undo their swords.”

“The riots and banditry in the north have been quelled because they appreciate the upcoming elections and want a massive vote in their territory. Please don’t let me lose.”

In addition, the group called on Ohanaeze, traditional rulers, governors, village chiefs, heads of relatives, parents and clerics to warn the ward not to spread violence in any area of ​​Igbo land. . He argued that traditional rulers and village chiefs should be sanctioned when violence is reported in their communities.

