Any Clash With Niger Will Affect Many Homes In The North, We Must Learn From Russia-Ukraine -Nwosu

The ECOWAS Heads of State have vowed to use force to dislodge the junta in Niger if it remains recalcitrant. The West African leaders arrived at the resolution at their meeting in Abuja Thursday after reviewing happenings since Sunday when the one-week ultimatum they issued to the junta lapsed. However, reacting to this recent development, the 2023 ADC House of Reps Candidate, Obinna Nwosu, released a statement his twitter handle where he noted that any clash with Niger will affect many homes in the North.

Obinna Nwosu reiterated that Nigeria must learn from Russia-Ukraine who once saw themselves as one but are now enemies with many homes divided. The statement from Obinna Nwosu reads;“Thousands of Nigerians are married to spouses from Niger Republic. Any clash with Niger will affect many homes in the north. We must learn from Russia-Ukraine who once saw themselves as one but are now enemies with many homes divided. Military intervention should be a last resort”.What do you have to say about this?

