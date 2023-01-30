This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Anti-Party,’ Wike Vows To Hit PDP Leaders

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has promised to “hit back” at the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over what he described as anti-party activities.

Wike, who spoke at the PDP Etche Local Government Area (LGA) campaign rally in Rivers State on Monday, accused the National Working Committee of the party of colluding with the opposition in the state.

The disclosure comes amid a months-long feud between the G5 or Integrity Group – made up of Wike and four other PDP governors (Benue, Oyo, Abia, and Enugu) – and the PDP leadership for its alleged disregard for equity, fairness and justice.

The governors have maintained that, in accordance with the PDP constitution, the North cannot provide both the standard bearer and national chairman, ever since former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the PDP’s presidential candidate in May 2022.

Speaking to party supporters in Etche LGA in a mixture of English and Pidgin, Wike warned that danger was on the way.

“We have now apprehended some of those in Abuja who are discussing about anti-party [actions]. He said that they were the ones engaging in anti-party actions.

“Now that I’ve got them, I informed them that anti-party behaviour breeds anti-party behaviour. You are aware that we prosecuted the APC and SDP in court for breaking the law.

“The persons in Abuja who claim to be nationals have gone to cooperate with them to send our lawyer a letter telling them to take their hands off, in order to kill the lawsuits we filed,” one of them claimed.

Wike stated that he has no issue with the case being dismissed despite having instructed the state chapter’s legal representatives to “remove their hands.”

But when it came to his intentions to respond, the governor was forthright.

By tomorrow, I’ll get back at them, Wike promised. “Nobody who touches us won’t sustain a wound somewhere on his body. Anybody who threatens to harm us in Rivers State would receive numerous wounds on his body, and we are the ones who started it.

