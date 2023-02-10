This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Anthony Kila has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for setting up an early transition committee

Anthony Kila, a Professor of Strategy and Development, praised President Muhammadu Buhari for establishing an early transition committee. Anthony Kila went on to remark that he feels the formation of the transition committee will improve Nigerian democracy.

However, Anthony Kila voiced his belief that Buhari’s decision to form the transition committee indicates that the president cannot wait to leave office in a few months.

President Muhammadu Buhari has often said that he can’t wait to leave office, according to Professor Anthony Kila. President Muhammadu Buhari is not to blame, according to Anthony Kila, who also acknowledged that running Nigeria is not simple.

Anthony Kila continued by saying that the fact that Buhari established the committee so quickly is proof that the election will proceed as scheduled and that he is prepared to hand over power when the time comes.

Buhari stated that he is ready to go, election will hold, not anybody, not myself will plan to scuttle the process so that is a crucial thing. For the benefit of our viewers especially my own constituency, students of politics and students of history it is important to know that while this is the major news, President Buhari is not the first person to constitute to the transition committee, a few weeks ago on the 31st of January the Governor of Akwa Ibom by name Udom Emmanuel, constituted his own transition committee. People should start planning to hand over, I think that is good for democracy, and I think it’s a good move by the president.

Anthony kila in his words said that ideally the transition committee should be charged to do two things:

Firstly: it should be charged to prepare a smooth transition for those coming in, it should be charged to identify or project all agreement or contract of the present Government to Identify what is outstanding,so that that when the new people comes in they can ease themselves easily.

Secondly: it should not be dealing with the elect people yet because we don’t know who they are. If you as are doing it 100 days before handling over, then you do your own bids then after election u sort of widen up to allow the president elect to deal with you. At the moment nobody on the side of those campaigning can select a transition committee and if they have someone in mind they cannot announce it, and of course they will not make it known or jinx their chances. But the Government of the day can plan to say who ever comes in, these are the documents, these are the facts, the process they will have to deal with, so it is wrong to say we are giving to positions. Giving two positions that means the president understands that one of the two candidates will become president, and it is institutionally wrong because as long as you have 18 candidates, you have to act as if anyone of the 18 could be the president.

