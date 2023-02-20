NEWS

Another Protest In Ogun State As Protesters Burn Down Banks, POS Centers Over Naira Scarcity

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 54 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pressure from the Naira redesign problem and gasoline shortages has increased across the nation. Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria declared that the 500 and 1000 old naira notes are no longer legal cash and that only the old 200 naira note is still in circulation. While the new naira notes are not yet in circulation, the CBN has stated that no bank should continue to accept the old N500 and N1000 notes.

Image Source: Twitter .

Almost three banks were burned down, and numerous POS centers were also damaged, as the people of Ogun invaded the bank district of the town this morning. This only a few days before the 2023 general election for president. Major thoroughfares were blocked by demonstrators, who also limited the town’s ability to transport cars and motorbikes.

Watch video here:

Dear regarded perusers, Generously share your thoughts concerning this post.

HealthyMe360 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 54 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Wike, Ikpeazu Will Support Tinubu In Presidential Election, Says Orji Kalu

9 mins ago

Video: 2023 Presidency: How Fuel Scarcity And Naira Redesign Crisis Helped Tinubu

22 mins ago

Two Of My Children Lived With Tinubu’s Wife In Marina House For Two Years While Studying – Orji Kalu

22 mins ago

By 6pm Tinubu’s victory will be done, dusted – APC

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button