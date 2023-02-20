Another Protest In Ogun State As Protesters Burn Down Banks, POS Centers Over Naira Scarcity

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pressure from the Naira redesign problem and gasoline shortages has increased across the nation. Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria declared that the 500 and 1000 old naira notes are no longer legal cash and that only the old 200 naira note is still in circulation. While the new naira notes are not yet in circulation, the CBN has stated that no bank should continue to accept the old N500 and N1000 notes.

Image Source: Twitter .

Almost three banks were burned down, and numerous POS centers were also damaged, as the people of Ogun invaded the bank district of the town this morning. This only a few days before the 2023 general election for president. Major thoroughfares were blocked by demonstrators, who also limited the town’s ability to transport cars and motorbikes.

Watch video here:

<iframe>

Dear regarded perusers, Generously share your thoughts concerning this post.

HealthyMe360 (

)