Another Okowa’s aide, Otuaro resigns, defects to APC

A special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Security, Mr. Bullet Otuaro, has resigned his appointment and dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Otuaro said his resignation in a letter dated January 17, 2023 to Governor Okowa, through the Burutu Ward 10 chairman of the PDP.

Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, the deputy governor, has a younger brother named Otuaro.

The APC’s deputy governorship candidate, Friday Osanebi, welcomed the former members back to the party.

Otuaro exclaimed, “Now is the time for Delta youths to band together and deliver one of our own as Delta’s next Deputy Governor,” as he was welcomed into the APC.

The former security assistant wrote in his letter of resignation, “My departure is motivated by personal considerations. In pursuit of a better and more powerful political party where I will be valued, I respectfully wish to retrace my steps. According to The Nation.

