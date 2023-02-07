Ann Kio-Briggs Refers Tinubu as a candidate That Thinks We’ll Forget The Hardship Suffered Under His Party.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ann Kio-Briggs who is famously known as a prominent civil rights activist and a Niger-Delta leader has recently stepped out to express her opinions on the three presidential candidates who are considered as front runners in the race.

However, she pointed out that one particular candidate is campaigning as if Nigerians will forget that his party has dealt severe hardship on the people in the past 8 years that it has been in power.

Moreover, Ann Kio-Briggs who recently declared support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi ahead of the polls further made a wise statement saying, “There are three main contenders out there if you like, that have put themselves up. And out of all the three, if you look at what has been happening, especially with the way the campaigns have gone on; the insults and the unbelievable position that some of them have taken, forgetting that we are the electorate and that we are the ones that are going to vote for them.”

She expressed her meaningful thoughts while speaking in an interview on the Central TV’s ‘Politics HQ’ a few hours ago.

