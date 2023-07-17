NEWS

Ankara styles you can add to your wardrobe this month

If you’re looking to add some Ankara styles to your wardrobe this month, here are a few things to consider.

Ankara Dresses: Ankara dresses are versatile and can be worn for both casual and formal occasions. Opt for a dress style that suits your body shape, such as a shift dress, wrap dress, or fit-and-flare dress. Consider incorporating trendy details like off-the-shoulder, cold-shoulder, or high-low hemlines.

Ankara Tops: Ankara tops can be paired with jeans, skirts, or trousers for a stylish and vibrant look. Choose from peplum tops, crop tops, or blouse styles. You can also experiment with different sleeve lengths, such as cap sleeves, bell sleeves, or puff sleeves.

Ankara Jumpsuits: Jumpsuits are a trendy and chic option for Ankara styles. They offer a modern and streamlined look. Look for jumpsuits with interesting necklines, like halter necks or one-shoulder designs. Alternatively, opt for a jumpsuit with a cinched waist for a flattering silhouette.

Ankara Skirts: Ankara skirts can be paired with plain tops or matching Ankara blouses for a coordinated look. Consider different skirt lengths, such as mini, midi, or maxi, depending on your preference and the occasion. You can choose from pencil skirts, pleated skirts, or flared skirts to suit your style.

Remember to choose Ankara styles that align with your personal style and comfort. Mix and match different pieces to create unique and fashionable looks that reflect your individuality.

