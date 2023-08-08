NEWS

Ankara Skirt And Blouse Styles You Can Wear In Order To Look Admirable

Ankara textiles are known for their gorgeous color schemes, elaborate designs, and distinctive patterns. Not just in Africa, but all throughout the world, the outfit is well-liked. Ankara, an African cloth, is used to create one of the most unusual costumes, which consists of a top and skirt. The wearer’s selection of accents and finishing touches has a significant impact on the adaptability and individuality of a particular ensemble.

Add some finishing touches to an outfit, like as shoes, accessories, hair, and makeup, to make it stand out from the crowd. Ankara skirt and Ankara blouse can be worn to any occasion in place of the traditional Ankara gown. This outfit is ideal for visiting a range of different events because it is fashionable and practical.

They make a great choice for gatherings, parties, and other events. Fitted skirt and a floral-printed shirt are suitable outfits for a range of occasions, including the workplace, social gatherings, and formal events. Wearing an Ankara-printed top with an Ankara skirt is one of the greatest ways to look put together and professional.

To include in our monthly roundup, we have chosen a few of our favorite modern takes on the traditional Ankara skirt and shirt.

The tops can be designed in so many ways, I’ll explain some of the ways right in this article for you to make your choice;

– You can make a very simple Peplum top which would be worn with either skirt or trouser depending on what you want.

– You can also make a nice short or long sleeve top.

