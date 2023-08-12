Ankara and plain fabrics you should wear to look great and cool

For a stylish and cool look, consider these tips when pairing Ankara and plain fabrics.Choose Ankara and plain fabrics with colors that complement each other. Matching or contrasting colors can create a balanced and visually appealing outfit.

Ankara Statement Pieces: Opt for Ankara statement pieces like skirts, dresses, or jackets. Pair these with plain tops or bottoms to let the vibrant patterns shine.

Mixing Textures: Combine different fabric textures for added visual interest. Pair a smooth plain fabric with the texture of Ankara for a unique contrast.

Monochromatic Style: Select an Ankara fabric with shades of a single color and pair it with a plain piece in that same color. This creates a sophisticated and coordinated look.

Accessorize: Use accessories like belts, scarves, or jewelry to tie together the Ankara and plain elements of your outfit.

Color Blocking: Experiment with color blocking by combining different solid colors with your Ankara fabric. This creates a playful and trendy effect.

Simple Silhouettes: Pair an intricate Ankara fabric with a simple and clean-cut plain garment for a sophisticated yet cool outfit.

Remember, confidence is key. Wear what makes you feel comfortable and expresses your personal style. Whether it’s a full Ankara outfit or a subtle blend of fabrics, your individuality will shine through.

