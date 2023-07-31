NEWS

Angry Protesters Seen Attacking French Embassy in Niger (video)

In the aftermath of a recent military coup d’état in the Niger Republic, tensions escalated as both pro-coup and civilian protesters targeted the French Embassy in the capital city of Niamey. The violent demonstration resulted in significant damage to the diplomatic facility and raised international concerns over the stability of the West African nation.

Reports indicate that the pro-coup faction, supportive of the military’s actions, viewed France’s presence in the Niger and response to the coup as interference in the country’s internal affairs. French authorities have expressed their deep concern and condemned the attack on their embassy, urging Niger Republic to restore peace and stability through a peaceful dialogue process.

As the situation unfolds, the international community remains closely vigilant, urging all parties to seek peaceful resolutions and prioritize the well-being of the Nigerien people. Subsequently, the region bloc, ECOWAS has voiced their grievances against the military takeover, calling for the restoration of civilian rule and democratic governance. The Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a meeting with ECOWAS regional leaders concerning the ongoing political turmoil in Niger Republic and a ban on the country’s airspace was immediately approved.

