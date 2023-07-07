Angola & Kenya Concluded Petition Challenging Presidential Election Within 14 Days- Femi Falana

Femi Falana (SAN), a highly respected and esteemed lawyer, has raised concerns regarding the prolonged duration of petitions filed against the results of presidential elections in Nigeria. He expressed these concerns during his keynote address at the 2023 Law Week Programme organized by the Nigerian Bar Association, Benin Branch, in Benin City, Edo State.

The ongoing legal battle over the outcome of the presidential election between the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, against the declared winner, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is currently being heard at the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The tribunal commenced its proceedings a few weeks ago to address the grievances raised by the involved parties.

Femi Falana highlighted a striking contrast in the duration of resolving similar election-related petitions in other countries. He pointed out that the Constitutional Court of Angola and the Supreme Court of Kenya concluded petitions challenging presidential election results within 14 days. In stark contrast, he noted that in Nigeria, the confirmation of presidential and legislative election results takes approximately 8 months, while governorship election results are confirmed after 10 months.

