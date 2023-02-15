Ango Abdullahi Reveals The Only Reason The North Can Accept The Outcome Of The 2023 Elections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Northern Elders Forum has revealed the only reason they will accept the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The presidential election will hold on the 25th of February, 2023 across the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

The Convener of the forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi stated that the people of the northern region will not sit back and watch anyone attempt to undermine the forthcoming elections.

He added; “the North is ready to accept the outcome of the elections provided it is conducted on a free and fair basis and in line with the concept of one man, one vote”

The well-respected and revered Professor who spoke at the 10th Anniversary and General assembly of the Northern Elders Forum which was held at the Yar’adua Centre in Abuja said the north will counter anyone attempting to subvert the general elections.

Source – Channels Television Verified Twitter Page

