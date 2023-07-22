Anarchy Happens Where The Rule Of Law Is Trampled Upon- Peter Obi Replies President Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi’s response, delivered by his legal team, demonstrated his commitment to maintaining the law’s integrity and advancing Nigeria’s democratic process in a calm and orderly manner. It brought to light how crucial it is to interpret the law and the constitution to guarantee a fair and impartial election.

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for president on February 25th, Peter Obi, reacted to a statement made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s legal team during the proceedings before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), according to a story in The Vanguard paper. According to Tinubu’s legal team, interpreting the constitutional clause stating that to be elected president, a candidate must receive at least 25% of the votes cast lawfully in 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory could result in chaos.

Part of the press release stated:

Remember that Wole Olanipekun, the head of Tinubu’s legal team, had threatened the court in their final statement that “Any other interpretation different from theirs will lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy, and alteration of the very intention of the legislature,” in their final statement.

However, Peter Obi’s attorneys, led by Dr Livy Uzoukwu and Onyechi Ikpeazu, dissented, arguing that anarchy only reigns supreme in instances when the rule of law is violated or weakened.

The statement went on to say that the lawyers for the former governor of Lagos State sunk too low by acting in such a flagrantly impolite manner.

Source: Vanguard paper

