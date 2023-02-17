NEWS

Anap Foundation Replies APC Over Alleged Conspiracy With Peter Obi to Manipulate NOI Polls

With exactly 8 days until the presidential polls, the Anap Foundation has responded to the allegation levied against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Gregory Obi, by some members of the presidential campaign council of the APC over the results generated from the just-concluded NOI polls, where Peter Obi clinched a fierce lead over his presidential counterparts.

This comes after Mr. Jubril A. Gawat, a senior special assistant (SSA) to the Lagos state governor on new media, and Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and publicity for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, took to their Twitter handles to allege that the online polling agency manipulated the results in Peter Obi’s favor. They solidified their claims by sharing a picture that captured the former Anambra state and an aircraft branded with the name and logo of the Anap Foundation in an airport.

Speaking about this allegation a post on the official Twitter timeline of the Anap Foundation, the agency explained that Peter Obi arrived at the airport on a commercial flight and that the Anap jet was conveying a casket for a family funeral.

The group tweeted, “Peter Obi arrived in Owerri on a commercial flight and was departing the airport when an Anap Jets aircraft taxied in behind carrying a casket on behalf of a family for a funeral. Behold, some desperate persons present this photograph as “proof” of bias by the Anap Foundation and NOI Polls.

