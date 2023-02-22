ANAP And Nextier Has An Affinity With Peter Obi Their Polls Result Cannot Be Trusted – Dele Alake

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Dele Alake, the All Progressives Congress’ director of strategic communication, recent polls that predicted Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the winner of the 2023 election were motivated by feeling. According to Dele Alake, the ANAP polls in which Peter Obi prevailed have a close connection to the former governor of Anambra state. This was stated in the round-off press section of the APC campaign.

Due to the methods employed by the poll’s organizers, he claimed that the results of the surveys cannot be relied upon. Further supporting his claim, he said that it had been determined that every director of the polling company was an Obidient.

“You look at the Source of the poll to determine how valid a poll is,” he said. You should examine the survey’s methodology. the population of the survey and the sample of the survey.

As ANAP and Nextier have ties to Peter Obi, we learned that we cannot trust the results of their polls. Five out of one of them’s six directors are all incumbents. Another person shares an innate sentiment with Peter Obi that is Igbo-based. Purposive sampling is a technique used to gather data with a specific goal in mind.

