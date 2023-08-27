Anambra TUC, NLC, laud Governor Soludo for subsidy palliative

The organized labor leadership in Anambra State has written a letter of gratitude to Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo in an innovative approach to lessen the effects of the loss of gasoline subsidies, DAILY POST reports.

The action not only recognizes his efforts but also emphasizes the creative strategy used to meet the difficulty.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) have joined forces to address the suffering brought on by the loss of subsidies in a way that goes beyond simple rhetoric. The laudable palliative measures have found favor with a variety of social groups in addition to the working class.

The initiative’ s foundation is Governor Soludo’ s forethought in providing rice to more than 300, 000 homes throughout the state. This considerate action demonstrates his compassionate leadership and is consistent with his dedication to the well- being of the populace. Additionally, the choice to add a N12, 000 monthly boost to employee salaries from September to December shows a real effort to lessen the financial stress faced by individuals and families.

The letter addressed to Governor Soludo, signed by the chairpersons and secretaries of the prominent labor unions, encapsulates the sentiment of gratitude and acknowledgment. It reads, ” With utmost appreciation, on behalf of the diligent workforce and pensioners of Anambra State, we extend our profound thanks to Mr. Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, for the commendable monthly cash award of N12, 000. 00 to both active and retired workers. “

Furthermore, the organized labor leadership expresses their gratitude for the recent absorption of workers from the Anambra- owned National Light newspaper into various ministries. This display of solidarity and commitment to the workforce showcases Governor Soludo’ s open and progressive stance.

The letter concludes on a resolute note: ” Your administration’ s willingness to engage with organized labor and your sincere dedication to addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by workers in the state are deeply valued. We pledge our collaboration to propel Anambra State into a realm of accelerated development across all sectors. “

MustknowUpdates (

)