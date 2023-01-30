Anambra Ready For Tinubu – Campaign Council Reveals

The Anambra State All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Election Council announced that all will receive their flag bearer, Bola Tiinubu, on Tuesday. Naija News reports that the council, led by Margery Okadigbo of the APC, said in a joint briefing with state chairman Basil Ejidike that he had put in place adequate security to ensure a smooth assembly in Awka, Anambra state, on Tuesday. He said he was well prepared, including Ejideka says: “Appropriate safety measures have also been put in place, and we look forward to witnessing the mother of all rallies across the state.” “We met with 356 district leaders from every party in the state and mobilized party members from every district in the state to come here on Tuesday.” We are working with Anambra’s Presidential Election Council, donated by her mother, Senator Margery Okadigbo, and hope to get up to 100 party members from every municipality in the state.

“You can see that we are all there to make sure everything goes well.” There was no problem at all. “Anambra is the melting pot of Igbo politics, and we are ready to make it happen.” However, the chairman of the Anambra APC dismissed alleged protests by some of the party’s youth as untrue. He added: “The people you mentioned are not our members. Funds have been released to mobilize all stakeholders, including community leaders. Therefore, the rumors of protests about non-payment of funds are not true.

