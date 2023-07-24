NEWS

Anambra: NUJ accuses Soludo of maltreating journalists, shutting National Light newspaper

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 mins ago
0 308 1 minute read

Governor Chukwuma Soludo

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has criticised Governor Charles Soludo’s government for allegedly shutting down the state-owned National Light newspaper.

NUJ chair in Anambra, Emeka Odogwu, said Sunday in Enugu that the move by the Soludo government was “an open ill-treatment“ of journalists.

“We frown at the reckless manner in which the National Light newspaper issue is being handled, and we urge that the staff be absorbed in the Ministry of Information, as anything to the contrary would boomerang,” the NUJ chieftain stated. “The NUJ cannot understand why Soludo’s government was busy employing other workers but cannot allow fewer than 100 workers at the National Light newspaper be, even if he does not want to hire more workers or turn around the organisation.”

Mr Odogwu added, “We are calling on journalists across Nigeria and the world to stand up against the injustice being meted out to workers at National Light newspaper who have committed no offence.”

He claimed that the purported letter closing down the newspaper had been handed to a top management official of the organisation on July 20.

Responding, information commissioner Paul Nwosu said there was no directive to shut down the newspaper house.

“I am not aware of what he is saying. What you are saying is new to me. If the government wants to shut down such an establishment, there will be an official public statement to that effect,” Mr Nwosu explained. “At the last Executive Council meeting of the state, we did not discuss any issue concerning the National Light newspaper.”

(NAN)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 mins ago
0 308 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Ganduje intensifies lobby as North Central APC demands chairmanship slot; EndSARS: 103 Recovered Bodies Not Lekki Tollgate Victims, Says Lagos

3 mins ago

For 3 consecutive years, I was holding my Ramadan lectures inside a church in Oro Town- Lai Mohammed

5 mins ago

Presidential Election: Any Rerun Poll Should Be Between Atiku And I – Tinubu Tells Court

16 mins ago

“Tinubu Supporters Know He’s Not A Magician; We Did Not Promise Solution In 24hrs” – Adams Oshiomhole

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button