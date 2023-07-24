Anambra: NUJ accuses Soludo of maltreating journalists, shutting National Light newspaper

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has criticised Governor Charles Soludo’s government for allegedly shutting down the state-owned National Light newspaper.

NUJ chair in Anambra, Emeka Odogwu, said Sunday in Enugu that the move by the Soludo government was “an open ill-treatment“ of journalists.

“We frown at the reckless manner in which the National Light newspaper issue is being handled, and we urge that the staff be absorbed in the Ministry of Information, as anything to the contrary would boomerang,” the NUJ chieftain stated. “The NUJ cannot understand why Soludo’s government was busy employing other workers but cannot allow fewer than 100 workers at the National Light newspaper be, even if he does not want to hire more workers or turn around the organisation.”

Mr Odogwu added, “We are calling on journalists across Nigeria and the world to stand up against the injustice being meted out to workers at National Light newspaper who have committed no offence.”

He claimed that the purported letter closing down the newspaper had been handed to a top management official of the organisation on July 20.

Responding, information commissioner Paul Nwosu said there was no directive to shut down the newspaper house.

“I am not aware of what he is saying. What you are saying is new to me. If the government wants to shut down such an establishment, there will be an official public statement to that effect,” Mr Nwosu explained. “At the last Executive Council meeting of the state, we did not discuss any issue concerning the National Light newspaper.”

