Anambra: Crowd Reactions The Moment Asiwaaju Arrived The Venue For His Anambra Campaign Rally(Video)

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima, held his presidential campaign rally today, in Anambra State. A video which has surfaced online shows that Crowds that there was a large turnout at the venue of the Presidential Campaign Rally of the All progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State. Thousands of supporters of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stormed the venue of the campaign rally to welcome him and to show their support for him.

However, there was an uproar amongst the crowds the moment the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, arrived the venue for the Anambra State Presidential campaign rally. The people were heard as they chat ‘onu Imo’, which is a title given to respected people in Igbo Land.

