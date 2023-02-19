An Online Video of a Northerner has Stirred Reactions after He Shared his Encounter with Obi

A video of a northerner from Anambra speaking about his experiences with Peter Obi when he was governor of Anambra State sparked dozens of mixed reactions on social media. The northerner identified as Mallam Hassan described in the video what Peter Obi generally does with Muslims during their fasting and how he identifies with them.

According to him, Peter Obi visits their mosque with food when they are fasting and spends time interacting with them afterwards. He also stated that Anambra State was at peace under Peter Obi’s leadership.

He stated;

“What drew me to Peter Obi was that when he was governor of Anambra, he was the only person who visited our mosque. Whenever we had fasting, Peter Obi would come to our mosque, and I used to eat with him. He loaded two vehicles with food and other supplies and drove them to our mosque in Akwa. He delivered it to our mosque when we were fasting.

When Peter Obi hears something, he sends soldiers to our mosque; there was never any trouble during his tenure.”

Another northerner, whose name was not included in the video, testified in the same way as Mallam Hassan.

Following dozens of mixed reactions as Nigerians reacted differently to the video after it was shared on Twitter.

