An Old Woman Had To Pay 1k To Withdraw 5k From The POS; Today I’ll Send Her A Bag Of Rice—Oshiomhole

As the contest for the presidential seat among the major candidates heats up and we countdown to the date of voting a competent president, the former governor of Edo State and the former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has come out to condemn President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for going against the Supreme Court order over the currency swap, stating that the policy has incited extortion of the poor masses by the Point Of Sales (POS) agents.

Speaking during a campaign rally at Akoko-Edo LGA in Edo State, Oshiomhole said, “While I was passing yesterday, I met a woman, older than my mother, but what caught my attention was that she was dancing “Buga,” and while she was dancing, she wanted to lift me up. I wish I could meet her again; in fact, today I will send her a bag of rice. This woman then told me that the money her children sent her she could not withdraw from the bank, and the POS agent told her to pay N1,000 in order for her to withdraw N5,000.

Another old man told me that to collect N10,000 they collected N2,000, which is twenty percent; these POS agents are extorting 20 percent from the poor masses just because the federal government supported the CBN Policy.”

Speaking further, he noted that he is not and will never be in support of the government and the CBN and will continue to denounce the harsh policy.

