This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An international stadium was given to you by me, yet you chose to insult me & my people-Udom speaks

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has expressed sadness over the statement made by the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu had referred to the governor as a boy during his visit to the state.

The governor, who was speaking at the appointment of permanent secretaries in the state, said that Tinubu’s statement was a disrespect to him. He noted that he had been kind enough to give the APC presidential candidate the use of the international stadium in Akwa Ibom, only to receive insult in return.

Udom Emmanuel said that Tinubu should have shown respect to him and the people of Akwa Ibom, as the governor of the state. He also called on the people of Akwa Ibom to remain calm and not be deterred by the statement. He said that the people should continue to support him and the government of Akwa Ibom.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

In response, the governor pointed out that he doesn’t want to respond to what he has said during his campaign in Uyo. He added that he doesn’t want to speak out because if he does, the former Lagos State governor won’t be able to carry the insult he could also give to him.

Speaking further, he opined that such a statement made by Asiwaju was mainly because he had nothing to offer to the Nigerian people. He said, “You know like today, if I wanted to answer Asiwaju, he wouldn’t have carried the kind of insult I would have insulted him. I have given you international stadium, I have given you all the respect, but you came and said, that your boy that brought Atiku here and call himself a governor. What an insult, in a whole state.”

The governor of Akwa Ibom is not willing to respond to the statement made by Tinubu, as he believes that the former Lagos governor won’t be able to take the insult he could give in return. He also believes that Tinubu’s statement was made out of desperation, as he had nothing to offer to the Nigerian people.

What’s your opinion on this?

Content created and supplied by: Jesusbabe (via 50minds

News )

#international #stadium #chose #insult #peopleUdom #speaksAn international stadium was given to you by me, yet you chose to insult me & my people-Udom speaks Publish on 2023-01-31 23:34:11