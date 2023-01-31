An Expert Confirmed That There Was Over-Voting In 6 Units In Osun State – Owolade

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following the controversy regarding the Osun State election and the judgement of the Electoral Tribunal that confirmed that there was over-voting, Niyi Owolade, the Legal Counsel to the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has revealed the discovery of the expert that was brought by PDP to examine if over-voting truly occured.

According to Niyi Owolade, the expert that was brought by PDP confirmed that there was over-voting in only 6 units out of the over 3,000 units in Osun State. Niyi Owolade went on to say that although the expert confirmed that there was over-voting, he made it clear that the figures were not enough to cancel the election in the affected units.

Niyi Owolade also revealed that in the 6 units where the over-voting took place, PDP got around 1,000 votes, while APC got around 700 votes. Niyi Owolade stated that PDP got around 300 votes more than the APC in the affected units.

Watch From The 13th Minute Of The Video Below:



