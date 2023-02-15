An Average Igbo Person Will Want To Vote Obi But There Are States In S/East That’ll Vote APC -Senator Ayodele Arise

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, A Chieftain Of The All Progressive Congress (APC) Senator Ayodele Arise in an interview has said that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi may create upset for Tinubu in Lagos, adding that the only place Tinubu will not get 80% win is the Southwest probably Lagos because of Peter Obi.

He also lament that an Average Igbo person will want to vote Peter Obi but there are states in Southeast that will vote APC. The Senator made this statement while responding to a question asked by Tribune paper, which is “Do you see the election going into a second ballot?”

In his own words, Ayodele Arise said “The possibility of a second ballot is very possible. But let us look at it. In the South-East, as committed as the average Igbo person is, they want to vote for Obi but, there are states in the South-East that will outright vote APC. Imo is possible; Ebonyi is very possible, outright. I won’t be surprised if Obi loses in Anambra”

Source: The Tribune paper

Ikechukwu (

)