An ATM Was Shattered, And The Brand New Notes Was Still Wrapped Inside The Plastic Bag -Isaac Balami

The deputy national campaign manager of the Peter Obi/Daati presidential council, Isaac Balami may have aired his opinion regarding the scarcity of the new Naira notes, where he claimed that some of the banks are keeping the money for some specific people.

Isaac Balami who is also a senior special adviser on presidential campaign matters for a group noted that the recent act he saw, where an ATM was shattered, only to discover brand new notes of the redesign currency still stacked and wrapped inside a plastic bag seems to prove that some of the banks never had an intention to fully ensure the money reaches the masses.

He said the bank which the stacked money was seen had earlier revealed that they had no money, as he stressed that it has largely affected the scarcity of the new notes.

In his words…”An ATM was shattered, and we could see brand new notes still wrapped in the plastic bag, which means the bank never had an intention to disburse that money to the people, and on that day, the banks said they had no money to give, so they are keeping this money for some people”

One will not be wrong to point out that many Nigerians have expressed the suffering they are experiencing in order to get access to their money with the huge queues, and this is despite the CBN claims that they had given sufficient amount of money to banks.

