“An Atiku & Alex Ekwueme Presidential Ticket was Planned for 2003” -PDP leader, Sen. Ben Obi says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A leader of the PDP, Sen. Ben Obi, has revealed details regarding how his close friend Atiku Abubakar, and Alex Ekwueme were positioned to float a presidential ticket in 2003. During his interview, Ben Obi revealed why the plan emerged and why it failed to happen at the time.

In response to the topic, Ben Obi said, “In 2003, some leaders established a relationship between Dr. Alex Ekwueme and Atiku Abubakar for both of them to run.” They said they had agreed with Obasanjo that he would spend only one term in office. That movement between Ekwueme and Atiku was going smoothly, and many governors involved supported the movement.

He continued, “However, President Obasanjo approached his vice president.” Some people made claims about whatever Obasanjo did, but I was not there. Eventually, Atiku yielded and decided to work with Obasanjo. Some say he kneeled down, while others say he prostrated. He descended on Atiku soon after he received his second term.

You can watch the interview here. (27:00 minute)

Adegori22 (

)