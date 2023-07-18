An Affluent , Youthful Woman Who Has Taken A Firm Oath To Never Allow Love Into Her Life Once More.

A 35 year old affluent youthful woman in Abia state who has taken a firm oath never to allow love into her life maintained her stand against an affluent young man.

During an encounter with the youthful woman called Lady Ebere.She said love making nearly consume her life in the past inglorious days, She has therefore taken an oath that she will never allow love into her life anymore.

She told the youthful affluent man who pleaded with her to reconsider her position as he is ready to marry her. Lady Ebere said reconsidering her position without breaking the oath is tantamount to death.

The insistence of the affluent youthful man made her to reveal some deep secret of her life and requested,if he can cope with the periodic changes of her life style.

According to some of the secret conversations she made with the handsome affluent man were amongst others that she has taken oath with her invisible husband not to love any man on earth any more.

Secondly, the secret of her wealth, money and affluent comes from the invisible man. Thirdly, who ever she love on earth should be battle ready otherwise the invisible husband will take the life of the person no matter how powerful.

She was not aware of all these until she took ill and was rushed to Dr Divine Healing Home 0812 / 282 / 1979 revealed the secret and the oath was taken before she was brought back to life.The lady said she was unconscious for three days according to Dr Kenneth who revived her, but to her she was in a different world with her husband where the oath was taken.

The moment the guy heard this from her .He became confused and concluded within his mind that there are different human beings on earth.Some are just living physically with us, but they are not in life with us. While some are on special assignment.

As a spiritual youthful affluent woman she told him not to panic that she will help him to overcome earthly problems in life. Since then he became prosperous and wealthy .

He decided to make it public in order for people to know that there are spiritual beings who can make and Mar you depending on your encounter with them.

He advised men to be careful especially who they want to make love with. This life is controlled by spiritual forces around and within us.