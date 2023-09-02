Amrabat out, Hojlund in – How Man United could lineup vs Arsenal with new signings

The transfer window is finally closed and focus immediately turns to this weekend’s Premier League action. Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium in the game of the week tomorrow afternoon. Neither side has convinced at the start of 2023/24, although both have won two of their opening three games. Arsenal, however, were held by ten-man Fulham last weekend, while United were swatted aside by Tottenham on Matchday 2 and were forced to come from 2-0 down early on to beat Nottingham Forest last time out. The spoils were shared last season as both the Gunners and Red Devils won one match-up each, and while this contest arrives very early on in the campaign, Sunday’s result could prove significant ahead of the September international break.

After spending around £180million on Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund previously, the club have now added Altay Bayindir and Sergio Reguilon (loan) to their squad. They then secured a move for Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat before the 11pm cut-off. Amrabat, 27, will touch down at Old Trafford on a season-long loan, while United have fronted up €10million with an option to buy in that agreement. Jonny Evans has also agreed a one-year contract.

Fortunately for Arsenal, not all of United’s new recruits will be able to play on Sunday. Premier League rules allow new signings to play in the forthcoming fixture should they be registered by midday on Friday. However, Reguilon is in line to make his debut against Arsenal after signing before the midday deadline. £72million signing Ramsus Hojlund is also in contention to make their debut for the club. The striker is yet to appear for United having been sidelined with a back injury.

Possible Man United lineup against Arsenal tomorrow: Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Sergio Reguilon; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes; Marcus Rashford, Antony, Rasmus Hojlund.

