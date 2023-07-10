Ample Judicial Precedents Exist That Form A Concrete Basis For Overturning Presidential Result-Mr Oseloka Obaze

The Former Secretary to the Government Area Anambra State and a Chieftain of the Labour Party, Mr Oseloka Obaze, has noted that ample judicial precedents exist, which form a concrete basis for over turning the declared presidential results by INEC.

Speaking further, Mr Obaze made it known that the yoke of salvaging Nigeria’s democracy is now rested upon the judiciary, noting that it is incumbent on the judiciary to prove Nigerians wrong.

Mr Oseloka Obaze made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle, while reacting to the ongoing petitions that are pending at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

It should be recalled that the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, are presently at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, challenging the election that produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Nigerian president. They are also hoping that the court will be able to overturn Bola Tinubu’s victory at the end. Be it as itsy, Nigerians are waiting to see how it will all end.

