Amotekun Captures Four Herdsmen Suspected of Destroying A 30 Hectare Cassava Farm in Ondo State

Four herdsmen have been detained by members of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, after they allegedly destroyed a 30 hectare cassava farm belonging to Dr. Eddy Olafeso’s immediate past National Vice Chairman (Southwest) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Igbaraoke Oke in the state’s Ifedore Local Government Area.

Chief Adetunji Adeleye, the commander of the Amotekun corps in the state, revealed to reporters at the formation’s headquarters in Alagbaka that his men had apprehended the herders who had fled with their cows after damaging the crops. He claimed that following the arrest of the four men, the owners of the cows came to the Amotekun office and began talks with the farm’s owner.

“We detained some of those involved in the farm demolition of one of the PDP’s key officers that went viral,” Adeleye stated. They were captured, and we returned them. There were four of them who took part. We also gave the farm owner the opportunity to meet with the owners of the cows that caused the farmland’s destruction, and I believe they are currently in communication. “We have called the owners of the farmland. “But regardless matter what they do, they broke the rule against open grazing, therefore they must make amends by going through the regular legal procedure.

In Ondo State, where the anti-open grazing law is in effect, we discourage the employment of children for grazing, especially when they destroy agricultural crops.

Adeleye reported that during the past three weeks, Amotekun officials in the state had detained roughly 80 suspected criminals for a variety of offenses, with 32 of them later being charged with felonies. He claims that a syndicate known as Keke Marwa, which specialized in stealing tricycles, has been busted. He claims that the syndicate took the tricycle to Lagos State after snatching it. However, he claimed that using a communication tool purchased by the state government, his men were able to locate the tricycle to a site in Lagos state where it was housed.

Akinyemi Abiodun, 18, a member of the syndicate, claimed that the tricycle rider had been recruited by his three pals but had been forced out of the trike after being overwhelmed. They just used me as a ruse to entice the Keke napep man, he claimed, after which they stole his tricycle. Although it was sold for N300,000, I haven’t received my portion.

“In the previous three weeks, 80 criminals have been caught,” the Corps Commander remarked. About 32 people were brought to court for prosecution in the previous week. Most of these are currently the subject of investigations.

“At the end of the day, some of them were discovered to be victims of circumstance, such as those who emerged without identification at strange hours and were discovered at an unauthorized location. After thorough questioning, those individuals were let to leave; some were released on bail. “But what we have here are roughly 36 men and women who are involved in a variety of illegal actions, from anti-grazing to murder. motorcycle theft, theft of a grinding machine, theft of a Keke napep, theft of several home appliances, including a generator, and armed robbery. “The message we are giving is that Ondo State is a location where you can’t prosper as a criminal, and that criminals—not just those who operate in the metropolis but also those who operate in the forest—should better leave Ondo State. Some of these offenders were captured right there in the woods.

We don’t want to give criminality any context; a criminal is a criminal, no matter where they are from.

