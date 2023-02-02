Among All The Candidates, Tinubu Had The Hardest Campaign Right From The Primaries – Tolu Ogunlesi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Special Assistant to president Buhari on Digital/New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi has said that Tinubu is the one that have had the most difficult campaign among all other candidates. According to the Journalist, the APC presidential candidate had a much more difficult primaries than other candidates.

In his tweet, Tolu said, “Some of the other candidates didn’t do any serious primaries, they simply took over a Party and enjoyed a coronation.”

Tolu went on to hail Tinubu for his policies and programs. He said some people might not like Bola Tinubu, but they cannot deny the things he has achieved especially as governor of Lagos State. Tolu wrote, “BAT is known for policies and programs that have had widespread effect. You may not like him, but you can’t deny what he has done… I’m not sure how many of his colleagues (1999 set) have the same presence, all these years later.”

Tolu added that the APC presidential candidate can mobilize all manner of men and women whenever his mind is set on a course. In addition, he said he would even mobilize resources legitimately to achieve that course.

However, he added that the APC presidential candidate can also have a second thought about something if there is a superior argument.

