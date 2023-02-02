Among All The Candidates, Tinubu Had The Hardest Campaign Right From The Primaries – Tolu Ogunlesi

Tolu Ogunlesi, the Special Assistant to President buhari on Digital and New Media, has stated that Tinubu has had the most challenging marketing campaign of any candidate. The Journalist claims that the APC presidential candidate’s primaries were significantly more difficult than those of other candidates.

“Some of the other candidates didn’t do any serious primaries, they practically took over a Party and enjoyed a coronation,” Tolu wrote in a tweet.

Tolu immediately went to thank Tinubu for his applications and regulations. He stated that while some people may not like Bola Tinubu, they cannot deny his accomplishments, particularly as governor of Lagos State. “BAT is understood for policies and programs that have had a significant effect,” Tolu wrote. You won’t like him, but you can’t deny what he has done… I don’t know how many of his coworkers from 1999 still have the same presence after all these years.

Tolu stated that the APC presidential candidate can mobilize all genders whenever he chooses a course of action. He also stated that he could legitimately mobilize assets to benefit from that course.

But he said that the APC presidential candidate can also have second thoughts about something if there is a better argument.

Content created and supplied by: Lightnew12 (via 50minds

News )

