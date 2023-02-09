Amidst Wike’s Rift With Atiku, Rivers Gov Grants Tinubu’s Request Free of Charge Few Weeks to Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has approved the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia for the campaign of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to The Nation reports, this was disclosed by the Rivers state coordinator of the Bola Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Tony Okocha, at a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, February 8.

Okocha added that Governor Wike approved the use of the stadium without collecting the required N5m fee prescribed by Executive Order 21 from the campaign council.

He added that all arrangements had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free rally which is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15.

“Wike in his usual magnanimity has granted the approval of an alternate venue, the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, for the presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold on February 15, 2023 absolutely free of charge,” Okocha said.

Speaking further, Okocha, who is also the Coordinator, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT-Vangiard in the South-South), said an 11-man Committee had been set up to coordinate and ensure the successful hosting of the rally in the state.

The APC chieftain pointed out that the campaign committee in the state had done its homework to ensure that Tinubu wins in the state.

Wike’s approval of the stadium to APC free of charge is coming after the Rivers PDP alleged that the governor is backing the presidential candidate of the APC in the forthcoming election.

According to The Nation, the Rivers PDP Presidential Campaign Council made the allegation in a letter dated Wednesday, February 1.

The campaign council further alleged that the Rivers state governor had already directed all local government chairmen, his aides and party executive members to deliver Tinubu at the poll.

It was gathered that the Rivers PDP presidential campaign council made the claim in reaction to the reason Wike gave for cancelling the approval he earlier gave for the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for Atiku Abubakar’s rally.

The council’s allegation was contained in a letter addressed to Governor Wike and signed by the Director, State Campaign Management Committee, Rivers State chapter, Dr Abiye Sekibo.

Sekibo accused the Rivers state governor of trying to frustrate and stop the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from emerging as the next President of Nigeria.

Governor Wike’s 2023 presidential ambition was terminated when he lost the PDP’s primary to Atiku in May.

Atiku, a former Vice President later stung Wike when he passed over his closest rival at the primary and chose Okowa as his running mate.

The Rivers State governor has since been at loggerheads with PDP presidential candidate, Atiku over the chairmanship of Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike with four other PDP governors known as the G5 or the Integrity Group have insisted that Benue-born Ayu must step down for a southerner as a precondition to support the 2023 ambition of Atiku.

