Amidst potential invasion of Niger, NLC protest, Tinubu to address Nigerians tonight

President Bola Tinubu will, in a national broadcast Monday, address Nigerians by 7:00 p.m.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the president’s spokesman Dele Alake.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a broadcast to the nation on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7 pm. Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” said the statement.

With Nigerians enduring hardships on several fronts caused by the hike in petrol prices caused by the sudden removal of fuel subsidy, worsening depreciation of the naira and a nationwide NLC protest looming on the horizon, Mr Tinubu is facing an uphill task to prove his readiness and ability to run Africa’s most populous nation.

The August 2 is expected to ground commercial and social activities across the country.

As the head of the regional bloc ECOWAS, the Nigerian leader is also enmeshed in resolving the political impasse in neighbouring Niger Republic, push the pustchists back to the barracks and restore democracy to the trouble West African nation.

Mr Tinubu’s foreign policy is also under scrutiny amid ECOWAS’ potential military response to the coup d’etat in Niger.

The president, alongside other leaders in West Africa signed an ultimatum to Niger’s coup plotters.