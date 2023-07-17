NEWS

‘American Oldest Senator Spent 58 Years But Here They Will Tell You, Is He The Only Person?’ – Moro

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read

Senator Abba Moro, a former minister of the interior and current senator for Nigeria’s Benue South Senatorial district, claims that the country’s electoral system is biased against senators who are re-elected. In an exclusive interview with the Sun paper, he made the point that there are Senators in other nations who have been there for decades. He voiced his displeasure with how the Nigerian public viewed the Senate. According to him, the public becomes restive after a Senator has served for an extended period of time.  

The system is so slanted against incumbency,” Abba Moro told the Sun paper. In the nominations process, they are quickly and easily defeated. Nigeria, in my opinion, needs to take action of some kind. In several countries, senators serve for well over half a century.

 I believe the recently retired Oldest Senator in the American System served for 58 years in the Senate, but the locals in Nigeria would tell you otherwise. Nigerians tend to view politics as a means of slicing. If the same person returns multiple times, they start fighting. To protect our democracy, I believe it is necessary to find a legislative solution to this problem.

Adigsss (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Opinion: Why Caicedo Will Do Well If Signed By Chelsea Football Club

17 mins ago

Actress Mercy Aigbe Adeoti Steps Out With Her Husband For A Special Event (Pictures)

26 mins ago

Why Man United Fans Have High Hopes In Their Team Ahead Of Next Season

38 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Be Proactive, Tinubu Tells African Leaders, PDP Fixated On Business As Usual

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button