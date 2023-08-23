America have 15 ministers- Daniel Bwala counters an APC Chieftain who said 45 ministers is not enough

A Chieftain of the PDP, Daniel Bwala has countered a member of the ruling APC who said the appointment of 45 ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not enough. The APC member, Aliyu Audu had claimed during an interview on Channels TV that he thinks 45 ministers is not enough considering our population size. He claimed more people needed to be appointed to take governance to the people.

But reacting to that, Bwala who was also on the programme said,

“In fact I disagree with both his premise and his conclusion when he said Nigeria is a population of over 200 million people, therefore the number of ministers is not enough. America has a population of over 300 million people and they have 15 ministers and 9 special assistants constituting 24 cabinet members. And they are the greatest economy on earth. The New York Budget for fire service in 2003 was more than the budget of Nigeria yet they had 15 ministers and still have 15 ministers.

So I disagree with the number of ministers, I feel that when it comes to the number of ministers, he was more concerned about politics than about governance.”

