Ambode George reveals the first mistake Tinubu made in his administration

Chief Olabode George, the ex-Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), recently provided his evaluation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership during an interview with The Nigerian Tribune. He stressed the importance of considering the presidential term as a long-term commitment, comparing the four-year tenure to a single day within a 24-hour period.

Chief Olabode George highlighted the initial error made by President Tinubu during his tenure. He expressed disapproval towards the allocation of N5 billion to each state as relief measures, arguing that this distribution was unjustifiable considering the differing populations of the states. George illustrated this point by comparing Lagos State, with a population of around 22 million, to Bayelsa State, which has less than 2 million inhabitants, yet both states received the same amount of funds.

According to him; “I have mentioned several times that this journey will take a long time. To explain it technically, there are 24 hours in a day, and we have four years ahead of us. So if you multiply 24 hours by 365 days and then by 4 years, you will see just how many hours the President will spend in office. It is a long-term commitment, and we are only at the beginning. The first mistake he made was, I would not hide myself. Teach me how to fish, rather than be giving me fish to eat. The first mistake made was the N5 billion given to every state as paliatives. To do what ? What is the population of Lagos State ? About 22 million, we got N5 billion. Bayelsa State is less than 2 million in population, it got N5 billion. Kano State is also a heavily populated state, it got N5 billion. Jigawa State, next door neighbour, it got also N5 billion. Is that justifiable ?”

He further said; “Kwara State also got N5 billion, what is the population of Kwara State ? You remember, there was something that I saw when they were giving them rice and just one “mudu” to one family, would you be giving that N5 billion everyday ? The mess in the financial sector is shambolic, and also heart wrentching. I feel absolutely mortified, beyond words that that happened. Where is our reserve ? If you do not have enough reserve, how do you support your currency ? What is going on ? Those leakages, is it true about this oil subsidy scam ? What are the facts behind this story?””

He questioned the honesty of the financial industry and expressed disappointment with Nigeria’s reserve. He brought attention to worries about currency assistance and claimed that the foreign exchange market was being mismanaged, with the value of the dollar appearing to change based on personal connections. He emphasized the importance of transparency in order to comprehend current financial difficulties and avoid repeating past errors. He stressed that it is necessary for everyone to work together rather than relying solely on one person. Essentially, Chief Olabode George criticized the distribution of relief funds, mismanagement in the financial sector, and lack of transparency in President Tinubu’s government, and called for a collective effort to address these problems.

In conclusion, he expressed that listening to different narratives can be perplexing, particularly when it involves deceit and false information. There have been allegations of mishandling in the foreign currency market, where the worth of the dollar appeared to fluctuate based on personal connections. This impacts everyone, as it is not an individual concern but rather involves the funds belonging to all Nigerians. To comprehend the true situation and prevent repeating previous errors, transparency is crucial. It is not feasible to depend on a single individual to rectify everything; it requires a joint endeavor.

