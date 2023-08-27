‘Ambition Does Not Affect Loyalty, My Loyalty To The Governor Remains Absolute’ – Philip Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has alleged that his ambition to become the governor of Edo State has not affected his loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki. According to Punch paper, he stated expressly at the 32nd anniversary of Edo State that his relationship with the governor has not worsened as it’s being portrayed in the media.

He said, ”As for the issues that are around town when I was away, I really would not want to talk about them, especially about the governor. He is my elder brother and boss and I don’t think I should talk about anything. And If I have issues with him, I think it is better solved at home and not in the media.

But that does not stop anything that has to do with ambition. Ambition is personal and it does not affect loyalty. My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is doing solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed solidarity and loyalty to the governor and nothing more.”

