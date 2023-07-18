Amazon Web Service Contradicted What The INEC Said; They Said They Didn’t Have Any Glitch—Osuntokun

During an interview with Arise , Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of the Labour Party, stated that the Amazon Web service contradicted what INEC said as regards the election, pointing out that they didn’t have any glitches on the 25th of February. He added that INEC failed to deliver on its promise at the most crucial hour of the election.

He further stated that INEC spent hundreds of billions to purchase a device and swore on heaven and earth that the 2023 election would be the best election so far, but failed to deliver on the promises. He also revealed that INEC is countering what they said concerning the BVAS and the IREV and, as such, is telling them to forget about their promises and focus on the electoral act.

According to him, “You cannot waste it; you know, it’s double jeopardy. You wasted hundreds of Billions of dollars on a device that, when the most crucial hour came, somehow told us there was a glitch. Now, Amazon Web Services has contradicted what they said. They didn’t have any glitches on the 25th of February. Now, on top of wasting all this money, you’re now telling us that, oh, forget what you have spent on it; forget what I have said about BVAS and IREV; I’m at liberty to determine the outcome manually. This is what they are telling us.”

