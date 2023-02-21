Amaechi working for Atiku, Rivers PDP alleges

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The electoral council of the People’s Democratic Party in Rivers State claimed former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi was secretly working for PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. This is how the state’s PDP campaign council said it identified Amaechi as a member of an “evil cabal” punishing Nigerians for the current fuel and naira shortages. Ogbonna Nwuke, his director of public relations and communications for his PDP-CC in Rivers State, said in a statement issued Monday at Port Harcourt. Nwuke has asked his Amaechi, the former Governor of Rivers, to deny that he is the one who is making life in Rivers intolerable and a nightmare for its citizens.

He further claimed that Amaechi recently made peace with his PDP Presidential Election Council members in the state and has been operating covertly ever since, meeting with Atiku and others of the Cabal. Part of the description reads: Unbeknownst to most Nigerians, the malevolent cabal obliged the rest of us to inflict pain and suffering and did so deliberately to influence the outcome of the upcoming elections.

