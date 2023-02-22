This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amaechi Was Man Enough To Dump PDP And Defect To APC In 2015 To Support Buhari -Atiku’s Aide To Wike

The special assistant on public communications for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Phrank Shaibu has reacted to governor Wike’s refusal in not openly declaring who he intends to support for the presidential election, which is barely few days.

The aide to the former vice president noted that his predecessor was quite man enough to have dumped his then party, PDP, and defected to the opposition, the All Progressives Congress, APC in 2015, after he had felt convinced to do so.

Phrank Shaibu who made this known, according to Daily Trust News pointed out that the former governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi was courageous enough to have made such a move, where he openly aired his support for his then opposition party in 2015, and campaigned for Muhammadu Buhari’s first term in office, adding that the latter couldn’t replicate such an act.

The special assistant who may have taken a swipe at the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike over the claims that he was secretly throwing his support for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu stressed that he wasn’t courageous enough to follow his conviction, as it is what real men do.

In his words… “At least Rotimi Amaechi was man enough to dump the PDP and defect to the APC in 2015 and openly campaigned for President Muhammadu Buhari against his kinsman, President Goodluck Jonathan. This is what real men do when they have the conviction”

