“Amaechi, The APC’s Governor Of Rivers State And Tinubu Haven’t Patched Things Up” – PDP PCC

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council predicts that the presidential candidate for the All Progress Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, would lose in Rivers State in the 2023 general election that is planned for next Saturday.

Even with the support of Governor Nyesom Wike, the council determined that Tinubu cannot win the state.

This was indicated in a letter to Wike that was made accessible to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Sunday by Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, the PDP PCC’s spokesman in Rivers State.

In the letter, Nwibubasa said: “Tinubu’s party is not with him in Rivers State. It is clear that after the primaries, Chibuike Amaechi, the APC’s governor of Rivers State, and Tinubu haven’t patched things up.

“The fact that Tinubu visited Rivers State and Amaechi did not attend the rally is proof of this. He also didn’t show up to welcome him”.

