Amadi reacts following report that over 130 students of Deeper Life school scored above 300 in JAMB

Dr. Sam Amadi, the former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has expressed his reaction on Twitter regarding the remarkable achievement of over 130 students from Deeper Life High School who scored 300 and above in the 2023 JAMB examination.

The leadership within an educational institution plays a crucial role in shaping the performance of students. The leader sets the tone, establishes the vision and goals of the school, and provides the necessary guidance to enable teachers and students to achieve those objectives.

It has been reported that more than 130 students from Deeper Life High School achieved scores of 300 and above in the 2023 UTME. This outstanding performance has garnered significant attention and discussions on social media platforms.

Taking to his Twitter account, Sam Amadi recently commended Pastor William Kumuyi, the founder and general overseer of Deeper Life Church, as well as the entire Deeper Life family, for their students’ impressive performance in the 2023 UTME examination. He attributed the exceptional results to Pastor Kumuyi’s leadership, recognizing it as a testament to the legacy he is leaving behind.

