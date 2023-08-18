NEWS

Amadi Reacts As CSOs Warned Presidential Tribunal Not To Deliver Judgment That’ll Set Nigeria Ablaze

A few hours ago, Dr. Sam Amadi, formerly the Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), a former fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government’s Care Center for Human Rights Policy,Special Adviser to the President of the Nigerian Senate, and Director of the Center for Public and Research in Lagos, responded to a warning by the civil society organization Diaspora Action for Democracy in Africa (DADA). This organization cautioned the presidential election petition tribunal against issuing a judgment that could ignite unrest in the country.

As reported by TheCabel, DADA’s spokesperson, Great Jonathan, addressed the press in Abuja, emphasizing that the tribunal’s verdict should avoid pushing the nation into turmoil. He stressed the judiciary’s authority to prevent a potential crisis.

In light of these developments, Dr. Sam Amadi took to his official Twitter page, urging the judiciary to deliver a just and appropriate judgment. He added that acting with righteousness can uplift a nation.

