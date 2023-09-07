Always watch your stand with your maker because that is what guarantees life -Prophet Joshua Iginla

Prophet Joshua Iginla, the General Overseer of Champion’s Royal Assembly, recently conveyed a message to friends and families his Facebook page.

In his message, the clergyman emphasized the inherent risk in seeking recognition and celebration from humans while being merely tolerated by God. He urged individuals to be vigilant in their relationship with the Divine, as it ultimately guarantees life. Prophet Joshua Iginla illustrated his point with the example of King Herod, who, at one point, basked in the adoration of the masses, speaking like a deity, while God merely tolerated him. He cited the account in Acts 12:21-23, where Herod’s pride led to divine retribution. The people praised him as a god, but an angel of the Lord struck him down, resulting in a gruesome demise.

The cleric concluded his message by urging people not to prioritize human celebrity status at the expense of their standing with God. He then invoked a decree for the preservation of one’s divine connection and protection, declaring that they shall not lose their place with God or their life, in the mighty name of Jesus.

