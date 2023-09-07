NEWS

Always Watch Your Stand With Your Maker Because That Is What Guarantees Life-Joshua Iginla Speaks.

The General Overseer of Champion’s Royal Assembly Prophet Joshua Iginla in his recent post on his Facebook page shared a message to friends and families.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that ” It is RISKY to be celebrated by men but tolerated by God. Always Watch Your Stand With Your Maker Because That Is What Guarantees Life. Speaking further he said “At a certain time, king Herod sat on his throne, spoke like a god, and people were celebrating him, but God was tolerating him. And when his excesses went overboard, he was divinely struck down and eaten by worms. Acts 12:21-23 says “And upon a set day Herod, arrayed in royal apparel, sat upon his throne, and made an oration unto them. And the people gave a shout, saying, It is the voice of a god, and not of a man. And immediately the angel of the Lord smote him, because he gave not God the glory: and he was eaten of worms, and gave up the ghost.

Speaking lastly he said “Don’t be a celebrity with men and a nonentity with God. On this note, I decree upon your life today that you shall not miss your place with God and lose your life in the mighty name of Jesus.

