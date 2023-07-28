NEWS

Always dispose off invoices from ATM, POS, others so as to avoid being defrauded, Oyo Police says

The Oyo State Police Command on Thursday counselled the people to always dispose off the invoices from Automated Teller Machines, Point of Sales terminals and any other electronic vouchers so as not to fall victims of fraudsters.

Many people are in the habit of not bothering to collect the invoices or receipt of transactions at either the ATM points or POS stands after receiving money, while others who collect them don’t dispose them off properly.

However, apparently as a result of cases of frauds received by the command based on the improper disposal of invoices or receipts received from the ATM points or POS stands, the state police command warned the people to always do the needful regarding the matter.

The police command said by properly disposing off the invoices, the chances of the people being defrauded would be minimal, while adding that men of the underworld are not resting on their oars, as they always come with new methods of defrauding people.

Below is the screenshot of the tweet by the command on the warning and advice:

